Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 31st

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 31st. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,616,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,832,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,712,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,710,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,757,000.

