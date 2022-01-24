Heartland Express, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $173,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.