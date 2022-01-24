Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.