Helmet.insure Price Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $169,455.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.23 or 0.06606006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,256.33 or 0.99900394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,415,594 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

