HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 64.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 71% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $538,889.45 and $260.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,552.09 or 0.99899340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00092108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002614 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024126 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00421956 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,898,356 coins and its circulating supply is 264,763,206 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.