Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $434.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

