Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.14. 6,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.