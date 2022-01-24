Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,000.00

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,000 ($27.29) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($27.29), with a volume of 85120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,105 ($28.72).

The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,408.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,400.19.

About Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.