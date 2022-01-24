Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after buying an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after buying an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after buying an additional 151,019 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,141,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $854.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.34. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

