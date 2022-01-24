Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.97

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 61360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $852.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.