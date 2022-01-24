Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.97

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 61360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $852.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.