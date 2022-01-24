Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,834 shares of company stock worth $6,248,200 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.11. 700,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,974,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.