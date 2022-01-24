Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,000.36

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,000.36 ($27.29) and last traded at GBX 2,008 ($27.40), with a volume of 51040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,018 ($27.53).

HIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($39.30) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.57) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.57) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($36.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,391.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

