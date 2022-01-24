Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.36

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 33555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $834.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $185,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

