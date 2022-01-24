Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,045

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 970 ($13.24) to GBX 1,045 ($14.26) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.14) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.20) to GBX 1,027 ($14.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,023.40 ($13.96).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 946.80 ($12.92) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 875.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 876.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.78).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.