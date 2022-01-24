HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.54

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 4690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.28.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 79.88% and a return on equity of 63.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

