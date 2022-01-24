HoDooi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.34 or 0.06600588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,146.68 or 0.99855660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006311 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

