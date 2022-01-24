Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 3,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,308 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,974,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

