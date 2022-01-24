Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of HMCBF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.91. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

