Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 1,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $599.97 million and a PE ratio of 1.99.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

