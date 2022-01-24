HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.46. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 125,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,649. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

