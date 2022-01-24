Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.8% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,568,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.31. 73,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.