Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

HOPE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. 1,546,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

