Hord Trading 45.5% Lower This Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $246,005.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,188.04 or 0.06540981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,390.54 or 0.99818280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006724 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,474,538 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.