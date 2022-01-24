Horizen Price Reaches $32.83 (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $393.63 million and approximately $46.72 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $32.83 or 0.00091432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00253485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001916 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,752,188 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,119 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

