Horizon Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.60 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $81,164.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.00 or 0.06648411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,732.66 or 0.99801135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.