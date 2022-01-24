Hot Cross One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.85 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $29.94 million and $4.85 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.69 or 0.06633461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.99 or 1.00101966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006456 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

