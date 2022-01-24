Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

HWM stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,830,000 after buying an additional 657,514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after buying an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after buying an additional 1,786,320 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,685,000 after buying an additional 561,589 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

