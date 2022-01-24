Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

