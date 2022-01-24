Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.59

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 21691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $28,581,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $19,677,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

