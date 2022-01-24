Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $32,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $191.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average of $196.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.