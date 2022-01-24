Hush Tops One Day Trading Volume of $554.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Hush has a market cap of $515,751.37 and approximately $554.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00251938 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00076840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00091045 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001915 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

