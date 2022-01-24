Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 429,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,268,893 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.