HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 12.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) traded down 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. 9,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 329,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 141.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after buying an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 16.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

