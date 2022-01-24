Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.75

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYFM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after acquiring an additional 128,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

