IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 1.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 2.54% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $277,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $10.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.64. 5,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

