IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.78% from the stock’s current price.

IBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.13.

TSE:IBG traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.61. 79,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,449. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.97 million and a P/E ratio of 23.90. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.98.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

