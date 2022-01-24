Ï„Bitcoin Trading Down 15.4% This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $389.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5,119.17 or 0.13908580 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.00 or 0.06648411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,732.66 or 0.99801135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

