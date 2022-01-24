ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,646.43

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $69,646.43 and approximately $35,024.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.46 or 0.06604653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,120.44 or 1.00091205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

