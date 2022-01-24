ICHI Market Cap Reaches $57.89 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $13.90 or 0.00038435 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $57.89 million and $1.10 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 49% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.14 or 0.06662241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,258.91 or 1.00228645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006467 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,419 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

