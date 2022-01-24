Idena (IDNA) Trading Down 22.9% This Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $383,836.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00177115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00173718 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,814,273 coins and its circulating supply is 56,444,020 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.