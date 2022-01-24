Idle (IDLE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,417.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003827 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $109,417.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.70 or 0.06594186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.94 or 0.99762270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,722,050 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

