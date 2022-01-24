Idle (IDLE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,073.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Idle has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $95,073.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.94 or 0.06590196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.96 or 0.99550782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006713 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,719,670 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.