IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.93

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $600.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -1.39.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.