Illuvium (ILV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.06 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $325.76 million and approximately $29.06 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $506.70 or 0.01514752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,188.04 or 0.06540981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,390.54 or 0.99818280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

