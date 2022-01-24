ImageCoin Hits Market Cap of $67,454.49 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $67,454.49 and approximately $85,587.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,072,789 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

