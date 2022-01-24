iMe Lab (LIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.59 Million

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $633,217.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.63 or 0.06627724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00056303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,939.73 or 0.99903499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006452 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.