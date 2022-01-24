iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 9626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.