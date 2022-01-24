Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Up 48.1%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) shot up 48.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 5,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $964,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

