ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.07

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 6339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

