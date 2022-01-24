Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 26,661 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $233.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $584.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.